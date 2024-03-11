It could have ended in tragedy, but luckily everything went well. A four-year-old boy escaped the control of his mother, who was at home with him, and leaned over the balcony balustrade. It happened this afternoon in Carvico, in the province of Bergamo, around 2.30pm. The little boy lost his balance and fell from the terrace of his apartment, on the third floor of a building, falling about 12 metres.

The child, of Senegalese origins, remained conscious despite the flight. Between tears of pain and fear, he was urgently transferred by air ambulance to the Pope John XXIII hospital in Bergamo. From initial information, he suffered injuries and significant fractures to his legs. It is unclear how he climbed over the balcony railing. Luckily his life is not in danger. The local police are on site to reconstruct what happened.