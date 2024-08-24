According to initial reconstructions, the accident occurred while the child was with his father, just a few meters away from him.

He can’t explain how and why. It’s always like this when terribly sad events happen that affect a person. childin this case truly unfortunate. Innocent, he was like all children, victim of a tragic fate, as every time a family is devastated by something profoundly unjust. The episode that was reported this morning took place in Acquasanta Terme, in the province of Ascoli Piceno, and could not have been more shocking.

This morning, unfortunately, a child of only 4 years old lost his life in what appears to have been a terrible domestic accident. The alarm was raised at 10:20, with an emergency call to 118 that immediately set the rescue machine in motion. Maximum speed was needed, but it would have been useless for the little boy anyway.

On the site of theaccident the health workers of Potes di Acquasanta immediately arrived, supported by an ambulance from the Mazzoni hospital. Given the seriousness of the situation, an air ambulance was also called in to try to mobilize any possible means to speed up the intervention in favor of the child’s life.

Despite the efforts of the rescuers, who for about two hours desperately tried to revive the little boy, the child did not make it. The Carabinieri and the magistrate also intervened on the spot to start the investigation. According to the first reconstructionsthe accident would have occurred while the child was with his father, just a few meters away from him. The child would have accidentally knocked down a barrel placed on a shelf. The container would have contained ferrous material, which hit him in the chest causing serious injuries.

The emergency call to the 118 operations centre immediately reported a domestic accident of extreme severity. The prolonged resuscitation maneuvers did not bring any signs of recovery from the child and, unfortunately, at 12:20 he was declared dead.

The tragic event has deeply shaken the community of Acquasanta Terme, which has united in grief and support for the family affected by the loss.