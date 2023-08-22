Willing the autopsy on the small body of the child from Memphis who died in hospital. She was only 4 years old. For 10 days he had been hospitalized in the hospital of the city in the province of Agrigento, in Sicily. The child’s family has asked the public prosecutor’s office to open an investigation to shed light on the cause of the child’s death. The child’s parents want to know the truth.

There Prosecutor of Palermo accepted the request of the parents of the 4-year-old boy who died in the hospital in Menfi, while he was hospitalized for 10 days in the “Di Cristina” children’s hospital in the Sicilian capital.

The deputy prosecutor of Palermo, Ludovica D’Alessio, has appointed the coroner to perform the autopsy on the little body of the 4-year-old boy. The autopsy will be performed by Antonella Argo, from the University of Palermo, who will have to clarify the death of the child Joel Palminteri.

Gioele Palminteri was only four years old. He had been hospitalized for 10 days at the “Di Cristina” children’s hospital in Palermo. Suddenly her heart stopped and the doctors could do nothing to save her very young life.

Through the police, Gioele Palminteri’s parents presented a complaint to the Palermo prosecutor’s office. Mom and dad of the 4-year-old boy ask for clarity on the causes of her death. The family is assisted by the lawyer Luigi La Placa.

Menfi boy who died in hospital: the autopsy on his little body in the next few days

The autopsy will be performed by Antonella Argo, of the University of Palermo, in the coming days. The coroner appointed by Gioele’s family, the pediatrician Vito Renato Maggio, will also be present. The doctor will be present at the unrepeatable autopsy examination.

It is not yet known when the funeral will be held. We have to wait for the body of the 4-year-old boy to be returned to his family. The mayor of Menfi, Vito Clemente, has already ordered the city mourning for that day.