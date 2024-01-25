The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai reported that it carried out 6,323 inspection visits to school buses in the emirate during the second half of last year (first semester), as part of its policy of monitoring school buses, which is carried out by implementing intensive inspection campaigns on educational facilities at the beginning of each semester. Study, and issuing violations to those who do not comply with legislation and regulations.

She revealed to “Emirates Today” that the most prominent violations were driving school buses by an unauthorized driver, noting that some bus drivers do not have permits to practice the profession, in addition to other violations, most notably violating the technical specifications approved by the Authority regarding the seats and shape of school buses. Violating specifications and standards related to bus safety, and operating it in school transportation activity without a permit.

She stated that there are main standards that she has set to achieve the highest levels of safety in buses

school; The most prominent of which is the presence of a fire extinguisher for a bus with fewer than 50 seats, and two fire extinguishers for a bus with more than 50 seats, and that the bus must not be more than 15 years old from the date of manufacture, with the importance of having an emergency exit and indicators for it, and the absence of sharp edges on the bus, in addition to About the presence of a tracking system, cameras, and an electronic fire extinguishing system inside the engine compartment.

The authority confirmed that there are conditions and controls for institutions and companies working in school transportation, the most important of which is that the activity must be present in the commercial license, that school buses must conform to approved specifications, and that the bus driver and supervisor must have a license to practice a profession, in addition to the necessity of having a female supervisor on the student transport bus. For males up to the fifth grade and up to high school for females.

The authority indicated that oversight of school buses is carried out by implementing intensive inspection campaigns on educational facilities, issuing violations to those who do not comply with legislation and regulations, and submitting periodic reports to the Planning and Business Development Department to take the necessary measures, based on periodic inspection plans.