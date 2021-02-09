Four workers died, and nine others were injured, all of them with nationalities from Asian countries, in the deterioration of a minibus belonging to one of the companies on the new Khorfakkan Street, at 6:10 am yesterday, and the specialized patrols of the Sharjah Police and the Air Wing and National Ambulance took the injured And victims to hospitals.

Sharjah Police reported that, immediately after the bus deterioration occurred, the street was closed in both directions, in order to allow the helicopter of the Air Wing to transport the injured, and to contain the effects of the accident.

The head of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, Major Abdullah Al-Mundhiri, said that the operations room received a notification at 6:10 am yesterday, stating that a minibus had deteriorated in a company’s new Khor Fakkan Street, at the Al-Suyoh intersection in the direction to the Tawi Al-Saman intersection. It carries 14 passengers, plus the driver.

He added that he immediately moved to the site of the accident traffic patrols and members of the Traffic Accidents Committee in the Sharjah Police, the National Ambulance, and a plane belonging to the Sharjah Air Wing, where the specialists began to rescue the injured, and the patrol members closed the road on the two lanes to allow the plane and ambulances to evacuate and transport the injured. For a number of hospitals in the emirate and the neighboring emirates, and containing the effects resulting from the accident in the place.

He explained that it was found, through preliminary inspection and planning, that the accident occurred due to the sudden deviation, and resulted in the death of four workers from the bus passengers directly at the site of the accident, and the injury of nine others, whose injuries ranged from severe, medium and simple.

The Sharjah Police General Command called on vehicle drivers to focus while driving, not to be distracted by other roads, and to adhere to the specified road speeds, especially at intersections, bends, bends and tunnels, in order to preserve life and property.





