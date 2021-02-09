The efforts of the specialized patrols of the Sharjah Police, the Air Wing and the National Ambulance in Sharjah have contributed to preserving the safety of the users of the new Khorfakkan Street and saving a number of workers after the deterioration of their bus, as a result of the sudden deviation that resulted in the death of four workers of Asian nationality, and the injury of 9 others who were all among the passengers The bus.

As soon as the minibus deteriorated to transport workers, the road was closed in both directions, in order to allow the helicopter of the Sharjah Air Wing to transport the injured, and contain the resulting effects.

The Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, Major Abdullah Al-Mandhari, said that a notification was received to the Operations Room at 6:10 am today, Tuesday, stating that a minibus belonging to a company had deteriorated on the new Khorfakkan Street at the intersection of Al-Suyoh in the direction to the Tawi Al-Saman intersection. (14) passengers, in addition to the driver, who moved to the site of the accident upon receiving the report from the traffic patrols and members of the Traffic Accidents Committee of the Sharjah Police, the National Ambulance, and a plane belonging to the Sharjah Air Wing, where the specialists began to rescue the injured, and the patrol personnel closed the road on the two lanes to allow The plane and ambulances may evacuate the injured and transport them to a number of hospitals in the emirate and the neighboring Emirates, and contain the effects of the accident in the place.

Major Al-Mandhari explained that it was found through inspection and preliminary planning that the accident occurred due to the sudden deviation, and that resulted in the death of (4) workers from the bus passengers directly at the site of the accident, and the injury of (9) other workers, whose injuries ranged from severe, medium and simple.

The Sharjah Police General Command indicated that it regrets the occurrence of such an accident, and calls on motorists to focus while driving and not to be distracted by other than the road, and to adhere to the specified speeds for each street, especially at intersections, bends, curves and tunnels, to preserve lives and property, wishing safety for all.





