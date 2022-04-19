Relationship author House: sex is not the best way to stay close in a couple for a long time

Relationship author and coach Laurel House named four ways to stay close in a relationship, and according to online publication POPSUGAR, sex is not the best way to achieve it.

House stated that sex and genuine intimacy are not the same thing, and the process of creating strong emotional, spiritual and mental bonds goes far beyond the bedroom. According to her, in a romantic relationship, each partner should feel comfortable and safe, so it is important to create a sense of unity, common interests and worldviews and keep it for a long time. Relationships cannot be based only on sex.

The coach recommended that couples be sure to go on dates, even if the lovers have been living together for a long time. Romantic meetings do not have to take place in restaurants or on excursions, dinner can even be arranged at home, but it should be different from the usual evening meal. “Make an effort on yourself. Dress up nicely even if you’re not going out, light candles, get nice dishes out – basically, invest in this date emotionally,” House explained, adding that planning will help create an atmosphere that will help the relationship develop.

Related materials:

The next recommendation from the expert is to talk to each other more. Interesting and deep conversations without taboo topics and fear of judgment will help make the relationship between partners deeper and more trusting. An equally effective way to maintain intimacy and improve relationships, according to House, will be the ability to joke and laugh at each other.

As a final piece of advice, the coach advised the couples to find a common hobby. It can be watching movies together, reading books, playing board games or anything else that you can do together while being in the same area. “If you can feel comfortable and relaxed around each other, without the need to fill the silence with words, you have reached a high level of intimacy, and your couple exists in the space of love that you have created together,” concluded Lauren House.

Previously, therapist and relationship expert Britt Frank shared how to make amends with your partner after a fight and regain trust. The specialist advised me to do a four-step psychological practice instead of constantly apologizing.