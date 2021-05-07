The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urged employees to spend time during the month of Ramadan in a useful and effective way, stressing that the opportunity is golden for those who want positive change in the professional and personal fields, noting that there are four ways the employee can professionally develop themselves during the holy month.

The ministry stated, in a tweet that it broadcast on its official page on the “Twitter” platform, under the title “The time in Ramadan is an opportunity for self-development”, that the four methods include seeking to acquire new skills, enhancing capabilities, and ensuring time management, with a focus on priorities and the importance of benefiting from The early morning hours in achieving the highest possible productivity, and finally, working on changing negative habits and replacing them with positive ones.

With the beginning of the month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued a circular to reduce the working hours in the private sector facilities to six hours instead of eight hours a day, stressing the need for all parties to follow all precautionary measures to confront the Corona pandemic inside their facilities.





