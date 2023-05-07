And the “House Beautiful” website published 4 reasons to think twice before eating this type of ice cream.
bacteria organs
- Because soft ice creams are extracted from a particular machine, they are prone to contamination if not properly sterilized.
- According to Jeanlyn Hutchings, an official from the American Food Safety Organization: “Soft ice cream … machines should be cleaned and disinfected every 10 to 24 hours.”
Difficulty cleaning
- Cleaning a soft serve ice cream machine is not a simple process. According to Hutchings, these machines “often have parts that can be removed and cleaned” while “other parts must be cleaned in place”. Staff training is essential.
mixture contamination
- A lot of ‘ice cream’ is made from an unpasteurized base that needs to be stored at the temperature of a refrigeration appliance, ie below 4°C. Also, it should not be frozen at a very low temperature, so that the mixture does not freeze. Keeping cold without completely freezing is sometimes hard to do.
Poisoning cases
- Over the past several decades, there have been numerous cases of food poisoning caused by soft ice cream. In 2005, more than 120 people in Ohio became ill when a soft serve ice cream machine became infected with staph. In a more recent case from 2016, two hospital patients in Seattle became sicker after consuming a milkshake from the hospital cafeteria.
