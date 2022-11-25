The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has identified four types of violations, according to which one of them is to stop issuing new work permits. The ministry also specified the duration of the suspension and the procedure required of the establishment to correct its status and fulfill its legal obligations in order to enable it to obtain permits again, according to Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022 regarding Administrative suspension of the establishment file.

According to the decision, the four violations include the establishment committing any of the violations stipulated in Cabinet Resolution No. 21 of 2020 regarding service fees and administrative fines in the ministry and its amendments, and its penalty is the administrative suspension of the establishment’s file until the due fines are paid, while the second violation is the failure to provide labor accommodation. In accordance with the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022 in the matter of occupational health and safety and labor accommodations, where the establishment file is suspended administratively until housing is provided.

The third violation is represented in accusing the facility of committing a crime of human trafficking, and the violating facility is suspended until proven innocent, and the suspension continues for two years after a final judgment is issued against the facility in the event of conviction, while the fourth violation is when the facility exploits or abuses the electronic powers granted to it To enter the Ministry’s systems or to enable others to do so, which results in a disruption in the work procedures in the Ministry, as the establishment’s file continues to be administratively suspended for a period of six months from the date the violation is proven.

Khalil Al-Khoury, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Human Resources Affairs, said: “The new decision comes within the framework of the system of decisions developed and implemented for the law regulating labor relations and its executive regulations, in a way that ensures compliance of private sector establishments with legislation and in a manner that also guarantees the rights of both parties to the work relationship in a balanced manner and at the same time enhances productivity.” The business environment is competitive and the labor market attractive in the country,” noting that labor market legislation “is in continuous development to keep pace with the process of building the best and most active economy in the world.”

The ministerial decision permitted the employment of a foreign worker in the same profession, in any of the branches of establishments owned by the same employer and licensed to practice the same activity, without the need to obtain a work permit from the Ministry. It also permitted the employment of a foreign worker in any other facility owned by the same employer (not a branch). The worker is not registered on it, provided that he obtains a work permit from the Ministry in accordance with the applicable regulations, otherwise he is considered in violation of Cabinet Resolution No. 21 of 2020 regarding service fees and administrative fines in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and its amendments, as the establishment file continues to be suspended until the due fines are paid. on her.

According to the decision, the administrative suspension is applied to the rest of the establishments owned exclusively by the same owner/owners after the lapse of six months from the date of stopping the violating establishment, in accordance with certain measures decided by the Ministry. The decision also permitted the application of the administrative suspension of any establishment if it is proven that it violated any of the provisions of the decree by a federal law. No. 33 of 2021, according to certain measures also decided by the Ministry.

The ministerial decision made it possible to grievance against the decision of the administrative suspension of the facility file in accordance with the procedures stipulated in Ministerial Resolution No. 45 of 2022 regarding the formation of the grievance committee against decisions issued by the ministry.

It is noteworthy that the aforementioned decision annulled both Ministerial Resolution No. 851 of 2001 and its amendments, and Ministerial Resolution No. 703 of 2013.