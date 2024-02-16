4 vacancies attract 1,000 job seekers in Umm Al Quwain

The Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry received more than 1,000 job applications within 12 days, after it published on its Instagram platform an announcement about its search for national cadres in four fields: Director of the Government and Institutional Communications Office, Head of the Human Resources Department, and Strategy and Excellence Specialist. Founder and information systems developer.

The Chamber explained that it has closed registration for the positions offered, and candidates will be contacted to be part of the work team for future opportunities in the Chamber.

She indicated that she has provided 100% scholarships to children of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain who have limited income, in cooperation with Umm Al Quwain University, with the aim of supporting and encouraging them to complete their university studies and achieve academic excellence, provided that interested students contact the Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable Foundation. And humanity to complete the necessary conditions to obtain the scholarship.