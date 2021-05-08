Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE has an integrated system to confront the challenges of space debris, through a set of proactive measures taken by the Emirates Space Agency in cooperation with the authorities specialized in space and astronomy in the country, and through the mechanisms included in the Emirates Space Program to deal with one of the current challenges that increased in previous years due to The rise in the number of space activities.

The planet Earth witnesses space debris on an almost daily basis, but most of that debris does not pose a threat to the planet or humans, due to the small size of the moons and the combustion process that does not keep space objects often influential, and despite this, there is a continuous follow-up especially for the burning of large objects.

The measures taken by the state to deal with space debris include 4 main measures, including pre-monitoring of space debris, through the Emirates Network to monitor meteors and meteors, which is a joint project between the Emirates Space Agency and the Sharjah Center for Space and Astronomy, as it consists of 3 different stations containing 51 A camera distributed throughout the UAE to record astronomical phenomena in the country’s sky, as each station includes astronomical cameras directed towards the sky, and it automatically records as soon as it detects meteors, which may be part of meteor showers or a piece of space debris.

The second measure is local cooperation and coordination, through building and developing national capabilities to monitor space debris in cooperation with universities in the country, by spreading awareness and introducing how to develop and enhance national capabilities to face any challenges resulting from space debris.

The third measure is to provide the legislative environment, by determining the responsibility and handling of space debris by operators within the National Space Law, in addition to developing guidelines for space debris mitigation that include guidelines and encouraging mitigation of new space debris by directing operators to Submit a space debris mitigation plan, and periodic reports, in addition to proposing measures based on best practices and international standards.

The fourth measure is to strengthen international cooperation on confronting space debris, as the UAE played a prominent role in the decisions of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Space, including the guidelines for long-term sustainability in space, in addition to continuing international cooperation with international space agencies, as the past years witnessed Cooperation between the Emirates Space Agency and NASA to monitor space debris.

The past years have witnessed the state’s participation in the field of monitoring and controlling space debris upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere, including monitoring the fall of the Chinese “Tiangong” space laboratory to Earth, in addition to monitoring the entry of another object from outer space into the earth’s atmosphere, represented by a piece of space waste. The synthetic belongs to an old Russian missile.