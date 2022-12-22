The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that it deals with four types of communications related to “my salary complaints”, the first of which is the employer’s delay in salaries for more than 15 days, and the second is the non-receipt of salaries for a period exceeding a month or two, as well as the non-receipt of wages for overtime work, and finally, The facility deducts any illegal deductions from the worker’s salary.

The Ministry called on all establishments registered with it to pay the wages of its employees on their due date, through the wage protection system approved by the Ministry, so that the employee’s wage is due starting from the first day of the month following the end of the period specified on the basis of the wage in the employment contract, explaining that in the event If the term is not specified in the employment contract, the employee must be paid at least once a month.

She mentioned that the employer is considered late in paying wages if he does not pay it within the first 15 days of the due date, unless it is stipulated in the employment contract.