Tunisian Defense Ministry spokesman Mohamed Zakri announced today, Wednesday, that four Tunisian soldiers were killed in a mine explosion.

Zakari added that the soldiers were killed in the explosion of a “traditional-made mine in Jabal Al-Maghila” while their military vehicle was passing in the area between the states of Kasserine and Sidi Bouzid.

The spokesman said, in a press statement, “Four soldiers were killed during a combing operation in the heights of the Maghila Mountains to track down terrorist elements, after a traditional-made landmine exploded and fell martyrs.”

“They were seriously injured in the explosion,” Zakary said.

The Tunisian army classifies Jabal al-Maghila as a closed military zone, in addition to other areas in western and southern Tunisia.

Gunmen holed up in Jabal Al-Maghila have caused the killing and wounding of dozens of soldiers in ambushes and bomb explosions since the escalation of terrorist operations in 2011. They also carried out robberies, kidnapping and killing of civilians.