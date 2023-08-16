Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Split

Dorothee Bär demands more parental allowance. But you can already increase the amount – if you have a few tips directly on the screen.

The planned parental benefit reduction annoys many parents. The federal government decided on the measure due to the tense budgetary situation. The state pays parental allowance if parents stay at home after the birth of their children. In the future, top earners should no longer get anything, only parents who together have no more than 150,000 euros in taxable income per year.

Child and youth policy spokesman for the FDP finds parental allowance increase “desirable”

The deputy CSU chairwoman Dorothee Bär speaks in the Rheinische Post (RP) against the parental benefit reduction. “We must not only take care of those who need transfer payments, but of everyone. High earners should also decide to have children. The parental allowance also serves that purpose,” she says. Instead, Bär calls for an increase in parental allowance. This is possible, for example, “through inflation compensation”.

At the request of BuzzFeed News Germany Matthias Seestern-Pauly, spokesman for children and young people for the FDP, also considers an increase in parental benefit rates to be “desirable”. However, he notes that “every demand must also be brought into line with reality”. “For campaign reasons, the CSU is ignoring the fact that an increase in parental allowance is simply not possible due to the current budget situation,” Pauly replies to the CSU politician’s proposal.

Tips to help (expectant) parents get more money

However, parents may be able to receive more money now. With the following tips you can improve your family’s finances now. All those who have no children but are considering family planning should also be careful:

1. Parental Allowance Plus

You don’t have to stop working to get parental allowance. Parental Allowance Plus allows you to work part-time at the same time. Parental allowance plus is only half as high as the usual basic parental allowance, but is paid out for twice as long. The partnership bonus is calculated in a similar way. So if you want to divide or combine time for the children and work, these options are the right choice.

2. Having the second child faster

Not waiting too long with the second child can be worthwhile. The reason: Assuming you already have a child: If you have another child, you get 10 percent more parental allowance. This continues until the child is three years old. The same applies if you have two children under the age of 6.

This addition is also called a sibling bonus. With basic parental allowance it is 75 euros per month, with Elterngeld Plus (part-time) it is 37.50 euros per month. When the second child is born, you only have to enter the sibling’s date of birth in the parental allowance application and you will receive more money.

3. Nursing Certificate

Who Mother is and is breastfeeding, has to contend with some resistance. In terms of funding, however, breastfeeding mothers have an alternative to parental allowance that they are often unaware of. You can get a breastfeeding certificate from your gynecologist or midwife, which you can take to your employer. The doctor then checks whether they can continue to be employed because of breastfeeding.

The employer can then issue a ban on employment if the activity is incompatible with breastfeeding the child. In this case, the mothers receive the maternity protection wage, which is the same as their salary before the pregnancy.

This emotional pictures show what breastfeeding can mean.

4. Change wage tax class

If you are married, you can use tax tricks to increase your parental benefit. The partner who takes the most parental leave can reduce deductions through tax class 3. It therefore makes sense to change tax brackets right at the start of pregnancy. However, this must be done six months before maternity leave so that the social benefit takes effect in good time.

More on the topic: How to be yourself Fulfill your desire to have children when you are single.