In a dream world, you would enjoy any of your favorite games, yes, in a fantasy world no hackers, ransoms or cyber threats. Unfortunately, that world is not real. In the physical world, practically Everything you do online is under relentless siege and under threat. Hackers continue to search for people with prosperous online accounts and digital records.
Many online players have thousands of profiles on various gaming platforms that are blocked by a single account that can be worth hundreds of dollars. There have been a number of high-profile privacy violations on online sites like Steam, PSN and even some attack on Xbox Live.
It is vital for anyone online to be aware of the risks and make adhere to good security tools and practices, but this is especially important for online gaming platforms. If you want to defend your gaming account from cybercriminals, there are several steps you must follow to prevent this from happening, among which we recommend download a VPN.
4 tips to protect your game online
Use the app to block ads
There are usually advertisements in any game. These ads can be pop-ups or interstitial ads that appear before the game loads, or banner ads that float to the bottom of the game. These ads can be harmful and can install malware on your computer.
The best free games for PC in 2021
You must install ad blocking software or purchase a VPN. With it, you can remove pop-ups and malware from Mac OS and Windows devices. This way you will be protected from viruses and ransomware without ads. It also helps you focus on the game without interruption. Since you can use the function of blacklist to block advertising on game pages where a lot of advertising is displayed. In addition, in most cases you can prohibit inappropriate games at certain ages, in case you have children, for example, this function is also known as parental control.
Protect your privacy
The privacy of your personal data is of the utmost importance for your online security. When you play make sure to use a username that doesn’t reveal any information about yourself. The players you play against are mostly strangers. So be careful not to include too many of them in the personal accounts you build that are available to anyone online. If you are involved in online conversations, you can also be very aware of the sensitive information you want to share.
Keep in mind that it is also necessary to encrypt all your data with a strong password that only you know. It is a smart idea to change your password periodically to improve security.
Choose the original instead of the pirate game
If you use a pirated copy of the title, in addition to doing something illegal and greatly damaging to the industry, you will not be able to play online or download future fixes or improvements to the game, as there is no support for potential patches that can improve your experience of game.
Can Xbox One be hacked? [Actualizado 2021]
Your device may even be affected by malware embedded in hacked game files. When enabled, the ransomware can be activated and the computer freezes or data is lost. Buying an original copy will also help you stop violating the rules and intellectual property rights of the creators of the software.
Be careful with public Wi-Fi
When you are traveling or about to fly, Wi-Fi public hotspots are a perfect way to get to your favorite video games, and more so now that thanks to xCloud we can enjoy Game Pass on our phone. Starbucks or McDonald’s are available every 200 meters with free Wi-Fi, as are most hotels or bars.
Public Wi-Fi at first glance can be of great help. However, it comes with a number of threats. In reality, public Wi-Fi is a network connected to a large number of strangers. Since you are on a public network, any other person in the same network can theoretically track or capture traffic to and from your device. A cybercriminal could sit a few tables away from you at a Starbucks, and before you know it, your credential has been hacked.
Is better avoid public Wi-Fi whenever possibleas you can never be sure of it. However, if this is not feasible, you can do something else, like download a VPN. A VPN hide original IP address and replaces it with another, among other features. In this scenario of online games, it is an important point to protect both your privacy and your game, it can even deter DDoS attacks.
5 tips to reduce input lag on Xbox
You should bear in mind that while you are online, you have a target on your back. Whether it’s rare magic items, your personal data, or the money in your accounts, you have everything attackers want. Make sure to follow at least these four guidelines to stop the most popular threats and keep playing online safely.
Last updated on 2020-12-29. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
//master slider (only call if current page contains a masterslider, else it will error out)
if (jQuery("#masterslider").length > 0){
var slider = new MasterSlider();
slider.setup('masterslider' , {
width:859,
height:547,
space:5,
speed:40,
view:'wave',
autoplay: 1,
loop: true,
preload: 'all',
overPause: true,
fillMode: 'fill',
dir: 'h'
});
slider.control('arrows');
slider.control('circletimer' , {color:"#FFFFFF" , stroke:9}); slider.control('thumblist' , {autohide:false ,dir:'v',speed:20});
}
//HD images
if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {
var images = jQuery("img.hires");
// loop through the images and make them hi-res
for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {
// create new image name
var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);
var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4);
imageName += "@2x" + imageType;
//rename image
images[i].src = imageName;
}
}
jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();
jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();
jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();
jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});
//placeholder text for IE9
jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();
//insert content menu items
jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {
var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');
var label = jQuery(this).data('label');
jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '
//back to top arrow
if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut();
}
else {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn();
}
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
});
function resizeStickyMenu() {
//see if compact versions of menus should be shown
if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width();
if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width();
}
var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width();
var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width();
var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;
var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;
var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width();
//var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset();
//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;
var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width();
var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width();
var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width();
var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width();
var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width();
if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width();
var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;
var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth;
//alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth);
//mega menu alone passes limit
if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
//standard menu alone passes limit
if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
}
//both menus together pass limit
if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {
//first reduce standard menu
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit
if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
}
}
}
function resizeContentsMenu() {
//bookmark positioning
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) {
var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset;
var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2;
var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width();
var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width();
var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2;
var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;
if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical');
}
if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {
jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth);
} else {
jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style');
}
//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100);
}
}
}
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
var newOffset = 68;
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets
jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy.
}
}
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread
function disqusContentsMenu() {
if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){
jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread");
}
}
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);
clearTimeout(timer);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
/**
* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.
* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,
* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event
*/
function scroll_if_anchor(href) {
href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels
if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) {
var fromTop = 118;
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)
// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174
if(href.indexOf("https://www.somosxbox.com/4-consejos-para-proteger-tu-partida-online/#") == 0) {
var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily
// jump to the wrong position (IE < 10)
if($target.length) {
jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop });
if(history && "pushState" in history) {
history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href);
return false;
}
}
}
}
}
// When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor
scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash);
// Intercept all anchor clicks
jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor);
//menu hovers
function menuHovers() {
jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
}
//new articles effects
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
},
function() {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
}
);
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() {
jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show search box
jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover');
}
);
jQuery("#menu-search-button").click(
function() {
jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast");
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
}
);
//hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again
jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click(
function() {
if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide();
}
}
);
//search form submission
jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
event.preventDefault();
var len = jQuery("#s").val().length;
if(len >=3) {
jQuery("#searchformtop").submit();
} else {
alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length");
}
}
});
//email subscribe form submission
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() {
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit();
});
//show login form
jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show register form
jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//submit button hover effects
jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass("active");
});
//login form submission
jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
});
//register form submission
jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
});
//hide check password message
jQuery(".check-password").click(function() {
jQuery(this).animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
});
//scroll all #top elements to top
jQuery("a[href="https://www.somosxbox.com/4-consejos-para-proteger-tu-partida-online/#top"]").click(function() {
jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow");
return false;
});
//image darkening
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
}).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
});
//reaction mouseovers
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('active');
}).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('active');
});
// user rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating
jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) {
var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id");
var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html();
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/4-consejos-para-proteger-tu-partida-online/#" + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100);
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/4-consejos-para-proteger-tu-partida-online/#" + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating);
});
//pinterest
if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) {
(function(d){
var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT');
p.type="text/javascript";
p.async = true;
p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js";
f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);
}(document));
}
//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab
jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('.share-wrapper').show();
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel"));
disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div
//causing google adsense to reload
jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);
Pledgetimes.com is a one-stop online destination for to the point science, technology, world, health and business coverage which caters to the appetite of every online reader through content which we have is assimilated from various resources.
Leave a Reply