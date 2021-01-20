In a dream world, you would enjoy any of your favorite games, yes, in a fantasy world no hackers, ransoms or cyber threats. Unfortunately, that world is not real.

In the physical world, practically Everything you do online is under relentless siege and under threat. Hackers continue to search for people with prosperous online accounts and digital records.

Many online players have thousands of profiles on various gaming platforms that are blocked by a single account that can be worth hundreds of dollars. There have been a number of high-profile privacy violations on online sites like Steam, PSN and even some attack on Xbox Live.

It is vital for anyone online to be aware of the risks and make adhere to good security tools and practices, but this is especially important for online gaming platforms. If you want to defend your gaming account from cybercriminals, there are several steps you must follow to prevent this from happening, among which we recommend download a VPN.

4 tips to protect your game online

Use the app to block ads

There are usually advertisements in any game. These ads can be pop-ups or interstitial ads that appear before the game loads, or banner ads that float to the bottom of the game. These ads can be harmful and can install malware on your computer.

The best free games for PC in 2021

You must install ad blocking software or purchase a VPN. With it, you can remove pop-ups and malware from Mac OS and Windows devices. This way you will be protected from viruses and ransomware without ads. It also helps you focus on the game without interruption. Since you can use the function of blacklist to block advertising on game pages where a lot of advertising is displayed. In addition, in most cases you can prohibit inappropriate games at certain ages, in case you have children, for example, this function is also known as parental control.

Protect your privacy

The privacy of your personal data is of the utmost importance for your online security. When you play make sure to use a username that doesn’t reveal any information about yourself. The players you play against are mostly strangers. So be careful not to include too many of them in the personal accounts you build that are available to anyone online. If you are involved in online conversations, you can also be very aware of the sensitive information you want to share.

Keep in mind that it is also necessary to encrypt all your data with a strong password that only you know. It is a smart idea to change your password periodically to improve security.

Choose the original instead of the pirate game

If you use a pirated copy of the title, in addition to doing something illegal and greatly damaging to the industry, you will not be able to play online or download future fixes or improvements to the game, as there is no support for potential patches that can improve your experience of game.

Can Xbox One be hacked? [Actualizado 2021]

Your device may even be affected by malware embedded in hacked game files. When enabled, the ransomware can be activated and the computer freezes or data is lost. Buying an original copy will also help you stop violating the rules and intellectual property rights of the creators of the software.

Be careful with public Wi-Fi

When you are traveling or about to fly, Wi-Fi public hotspots are a perfect way to get to your favorite video games, and more so now that thanks to xCloud we can enjoy Game Pass on our phone. Starbucks or McDonald’s are available every 200 meters with free Wi-Fi, as are most hotels or bars.

Public Wi-Fi at first glance can be of great help. However, it comes with a number of threats. In reality, public Wi-Fi is a network connected to a large number of strangers. Since you are on a public network, any other person in the same network can theoretically track or capture traffic to and from your device. A cybercriminal could sit a few tables away from you at a Starbucks, and before you know it, your credential has been hacked.

Is better avoid public Wi-Fi whenever possibleas you can never be sure of it. However, if this is not feasible, you can do something else, like download a VPN.

A VPN hide original IP address and replaces it with another, among other features. In this scenario of online games, it is an important point to protect both your privacy and your game, it can even deter DDoS attacks.

5 tips to reduce input lag on Xbox

You should bear in mind that while you are online, you have a target on your back. Whether it’s rare magic items, your personal data, or the money in your accounts, you have everything attackers want. Make sure to follow at least these four guidelines to stop the most popular threats and keep playing online safely.

Last updated on 2020-12-29. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.