The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council affirmed the continuation of its efforts and role in raising digital security awareness and enhancing the culture of reporting among individuals, in light of the increasing threats of electronic drug promotion through social media platforms and means, stressing the need for everyone’s cooperation to protect young people from the threats of cybercrime in the digital world.

The Cybersecurity Council directed four tips to protect children from drug promotion crimes online, by enhancing the privacy and security settings on their phones, constantly monitoring their activity, to detect any suspicious conversations, blocking and reporting the number or account on the social media platform itself, and encouraging them to inform. Immediately and explain to them how to report any suspicious attempts.

He called on individuals to report to the competent authorities any attempts to lure or blackmail children through electronic services, in all parts of the Emirates through the (MOI) applications, “My Safe Community,” or the child protection hotline (116111), and in Abu Dhabi through the “Aman” service, and in Dubai via the “Al-Amin” service or the cybercrime platform in Dubai, and in Sharjah via the “Najed” service.

Last month, the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council launched an anti-drug awareness campaign, under the slogan “Together We Fight Drugs,” as part of the National Cybersecurity Campaign, with the aim of enhancing awareness of the threats of drug promotion through social media networks. The campaign focuses on spreading awareness about the dangers of drugs and their negative effects on the individual and society, and enhancing cooperation between various parties, to limit the spread of this scourge.

He pointed out that the Internet is one of the most important tools used by drug traffickers to promote their goods and target young people, so the Cyber ​​Security Council was keen for the campaign to include content on the dangers of the Internet and how to protect children from the dangers of exploitation by drug traffickers.

The campaign includes awareness-raising events and activities, including educational lectures and seminars in schools and universities, awareness campaigns on social media sites, the production of various awareness-raising media materials, and the provision of counseling and rehabilitation services to drug users.