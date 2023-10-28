According to Sebrae, businesses need to think about accessibility in physical and virtual spaces

Greater accessibility for people with disabilities in a business is beneficial for the company’s customers who are part of this group. However, it is also important to increase competitiveness in the market, according to Sebrae.

“Whether visual, physical, auditory or intellectual, disabilities are part of a large part of society and need to be seen as part of the routine of companies”says a text from the entity.

Sebrae gave tips for entrepreneurs interested in expanding accessibility to customers:

site – the company’s online address must have tools, such as high contrast (for people with visual impairments);

put it into the brand culture – accessibility needs to be part of the business, with employees also being encouraged to promote the practice and hire with diversity and inclusion criteria;

physical structure – must be adapted to accommodate people with disabilities. The ideal is to start with smaller changes and then work your way up. Example: ramps for wheelchair users;

information – businesspeople need to listen to and understand people with disabilities to understand more about the subject.

Sebrae highlights a federal government decree (No. 9,405 of 2018) that dictates the rules for companies in relation to the inclusion of PCDs. Read below:



Reproduction/Sebrae sources: Sebrae and decree 9,405/2018, from the federal government

In general, the decree concerns differentiated service and priority for people with disabilities, such as queues at establishments. Also about hiring, training and accessible working conditions.

The document also defines a spending ceiling for companies based on the size of the company. The calculation is based on the previous year’s revenue. Read below:

Sebrae says that one of the biggest challenges in making accessibility possible for small businesses is finding the money to implement the changes. The entity, however, argues that changes can be made with small attitudes, especially in the way of treating customers.