Experts and doctors recommend exercising daily, getting eight hours of sleep, and eating a healthy, nutritious diet.
These sensible lifestyle tips are based on the wisdom of generations, and there is scientific evidence for the benefits to mental and physical health. Four potential good lifestyle habits with specific benefits were studied, according to Al Arabiya.net, as follows:
Regular daily exercise
Exercise increases levels of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is known to be low in people with depression. It releases endorphins, the natural feel-good neurotransmitters. It also stimulates the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of motivation, and builds confidence when exercise goals are achieved.
It also banishes worries and self-critical thoughts, and stimulates the release of the neurotransmitter GABA, which is known to have a natural calming effect after as little as 10 minutes of movement.
healthy diet
Foods that contain omega-3s such as salmon, sardines, and walnuts act as natural antidepressants by increasing the production of serotonin in the brain.
Vitamin D supplementation is associated with improved mood.
B vitamins, specifically B1, B3, B6 and B9, help produce serotonin.
Good enough sleep
Deep sleep and REM sleep are essential for memory, concentration, awareness, and a stable mood.
Regular sleep schedules combined with the body’s natural sleep cycles (circadian rhythms) contribute to increased alertness during the day and restfulness at night.
Poor sleep increases the risk of depression, possibly by disrupting serotonin production.
Insomnia and oversleeping are both signs of possible depression.
Meditation practice
Meditation practice is associated with an increase in gray matter in the prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain that directs the use of self-control.
Meditation stimulates the vagus nerve and improves emotional self-regulation.
It directs brain activity away from the amygdala, the fear or alarm center in the brain.
Improves focus and awareness of the present moment.
Reduces the tendency to ruminate anxious or frustrated thoughts.
#tips #improve #mood
Leave a Reply