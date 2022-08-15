The Department of Social Services in Sharjah has given 4 tips to students’ families to prepare their children for school, with the start of the new school year nearing the end of this month.

The department’s advice included adjusting the bedtime to be suitable for the child before the start of school, endearing the child to school and not reminding the child to study in the form of intimidation or in a negative way, listening and discussing the child’s questions and fears, shopping for school and making the child participate in shopping.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority had set the calendar for the next academic year; For private schools that apply the ministerial curriculum, the first semester starts on August 29, while the winter vacation is set from December 12, 2022, to December 29, 2022, pointing out that the second semester will start on January 2, 2023, with the spring vacation from March 27 to April 13, 2023.

The authority clarified that the third semester will start on April 17, 2023, with the students’ end-of-year vacation ending on June 29 of next year, and then the next academic year starting on August 28, 2023.

With regard to schools that apply other foreign curricula, the academic year begins on August 29, while the winter vacation begins on December 12 and continues until December 29, and students resume work on January 2, 2023.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority indicated that with regard to the spring break for these curricula, the school must choose to apply any of the two options, the first option 3 weeks from March 27, 2023, until April 13, 2023, and the second option two weeks from March 27 to April 6, 2023, in addition to The school is free to specify a number of 5 separate or continuous days during the academic year.

Students will resume work in the schools that chose the first option on April 17, 2023, and in the schools that chose the second option on April 10, with the summer vacation starting on June 29 of next year, while the new school year begins August 28, 2023.