The long-running media and Democratic Party manipulation of President Joe Biden’s declining health has finally imploded.

The mask was completely removed on Thursday (27) night, when the narrative about Biden being fine collapsed in a harrowing 90-minute “debate” with former President Donald Trump.

You’ve probably seen at least a few clips and cuts, so I won’t dwell on it. This has been nothing short of a disaster for Biden and his Democratic allies. The big lie about the president’s health has been completely exposed, and it’s virtually impossible to hide that truth from the American people now.

Compounding the realization that Biden is probably not in charge of the White House and that the United States has a president in name only is the complete inversion of the vast media messaging machine.

If you had listened only to the mainstream and left-wing media over the past four years, you would have thought Biden was fine. Any stories about his physical and mental decline were dismissed as false, just a petty Republican argument.

Sure, the president is a little slower now, but that means he has more wisdom. Age is Biden’s superpower!

One night changed a lot

It was possible to see in real time during the debate how the gears of the media-democrat complex stopped and reversed course.

There is simply no way to deny what everyone saw on Thursday without it implying a total loss of credibility.

Suddenly, all those media outlets and commentators have to accept the painfully obvious truth that Biden appears to be in serious age-related mental decline.

There are more than a few Democratic commentators who are now openly talking about how Biden needs to be replaced on the Democratic presidential ticket. I don’t know how they’re going to get out of this crisis of their own making. Maybe they shouldn’t have lied to Democratic voters and the American people for the past five years.

Before the complete shift to “actually, Biden is not doing well; let’s replace him with candidate X” becomes the dominant story — or they all just go back into denial mode after Biden refuses to concede — here, for the record, is a quick look back at some notable moments of media manipulation since the beginning of the year.

Joe Scarborough says Biden is better than ever

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said in March 2024 that Biden had reached final, magnificent form. According to him, Biden is not only lucid, but he is also “intellectually, analytically” better than ever.

And here he is on Friday (28), looking like he’s reading Joe Biden’s obituary.

Paul Krugman: Democracy is too important to think about Biden’s health

In February, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman wrote an article imploring the media to pay absolutely no attention to Biden’s health — which, according to Krugman, is fine, even immaculate.

Krugman wrote that “concerns about Biden’s age have overshadowed the real stakes in the 2024 election.” He then criticized special counsel Robert Hur for saying in his report that Biden mishandled classified documents. Hur defended the president as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

The New York Times columnist stressed that one should simply trust him when he says Biden is completely fine.

“There is perception and there is reality: As anyone who has spent time recently with Biden (and I have) can tell you, he is in full possession of his faculties – completely lucid and with an excellent grasp of details. Of course, most of voters don’t get to see it up close, and it’s up to Biden’s team to fix it.”

Below, Krugman on Friday called on Biden to step aside in favor of Kamala Harris.

But it’s not just Krugman. Now look at the entire NYT editorial page.

NY Times Reporters: Video of Biden Looking Bad is ‘Misleading’

It’s not just liberal commentators who have been covering for Biden. Reports from mainstream media outlets have reinforced the idea that questions about Biden’s health are fake news — or, in the new jargon, “cheap fakes.”

Less than a week before the debate, this was the headline in The New York Times in an article about all those crazy videos of Biden apparently going out to lunch that you may have seen: “How Misleading Videos Are Hurting Biden as He Battles Uncertainty Over His Age.”

Here’s the article’s subtitle, which is also a subtle but no less absurd interpretation: “A flood of recent videos, many of them edited or lacking context, has exposed a major challenge for the president as he tries to persuade voters that he has the energy for a second term.”

Again, don’t let your lying eyes fool you. Don’t you dare watch these videos without the contextualizers telling you how to think. There’s nothing to see here. These are just “challenges” for the president to overcome.

AP ‘fact-checks’ Biden ‘froze’ at fundraiser

In this link, a article by an Associated Press reporter published on the program “to contextualize all the videos of Biden looking horrible.”

She seeks to correct the record on an incident in which Biden appears to freeze onstage during a Democratic Party fundraiser before former President Barack Obama leads him offstage by the arm, as if he were a child.

This is the best she could come up with:

“CLAIM: Biden froze on stage during fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday night and had to be carried away by Obama.

“THE FACTS: Biden paused amid cheers and applause as he walked offstage with his predecessor after an interview moderated by the host [Jimmy] Kimmel.”

There is nothing extraordinary about this. But it fails to debunk what people saw in the video. It’s just a careful, bland, but subtly misleading rewriting of a story to obscure what the real problem was.

The story was published on X by White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who wrote: “Cheap right-wing fakes continue to be weeded out by nonpartisan fact-checkers.”

Again, nothing here has been debunked in any way. The article is virtually useless except as an example of how the media and the Democratic Party come together to serve as gatekeepers of information.

If there is one lesson to be learned from all of this, it is that the media will absolutely invent the most absurd narratives to ensure the left remains in power.

