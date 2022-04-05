Maryam Boukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

Somaya Hareb Al-Suwaidi, Federal National Council Member and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Educational Charitable Foundation, confirmed that the Foundation has contributed so far to providing more than 4,000 breakfast meals to fasting people, in addition to distributing more than 2,000 food coupons to needy families, as part of a series of charitable initiatives and campaigns. And the humanity provided by the Foundation, which aims to achieve the approach of wise leadership by providing relief to the needy and helping the needy and achieving all the humanitarian and charitable virtues that have been established as a way of life practiced by the country’s leaders and by the generous and inexhaustible giving of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah – in Supporting charitable education and support for needy families and people with limited income, and His Highness’s directives to consolidate the rules of charitable and humanitarian work and sustainable community development to achieve positive happiness and tolerance among the various segments of society. Al Suwaidi said that the Foundation periodically tracks humanitarian cases and provides the necessary needs during and after Ramadan, noting that the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Emirates Charitable Society contributed with the Foundation to provide Ramadan food according to the needs of each family according to the number of family members.

On these initiatives, Al Suwaidi explained that the Foundation launched its new Ramadan campaign from its plan to receive the holy month for this year under the title “Partner of Goodness” to consolidate the vision of the UAE in the shared responsibility in consolidating the rules of charitable and humanitarian work and sustainable community development to achieve positive happiness and tolerance among the various segments of society. .