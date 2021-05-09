Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The Sharjah City Municipality revealed to “Al Ittihad” that it has organized more than 4 thousand inspection visits to barber salons and beauty centers during the first quarter of this year. This comes as part of its continuous follow-up to these facilities with the aim of ensuring their compliance with health controls, requirements and standards regulating workflow and all preventive measures and precautionary measures to limit “Covid-19.” The municipality announced the requirements that must be followed to limit the spread of the epidemic through the inspection teams of the Health Control Department. And who made the employees aware of the necessity to adhere to them and apply them before, during and after providing service to customers.

Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla, Assistant Director General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories said: The municipality oversees 730 beauty centers and 1650 barbershops in the city of Sharjah, all of which are subject to periodic and sudden inspection visits to ensure their compliance with the required health requirements, which are considered the basic standards through which the inspector performs The salon is evaluated with each inspection visit. She indicated that the role of health control inspectors is not limited to inspections only, but also goes beyond it to educate and guide workers, as inspections are carried out on a daily basis in the morning and evening periods and interspersed with visits on Fridays and Saturdays, with the presence of an emergency inspector who receives any complaints or observations through the call center at around the clock.

For her part, Dr. Amal Al Shamsi, Director of the Public Health Department, confirmed that the municipality takes criminal measures in the event that any of the salons and beauty centers do not comply with the required requirements, based on the sanctions list approved by the Executive Council, without neglecting the inspector of the necessity to oblige the management of the salon or the violating center to take measures Corrective action required to remove seized violations.