The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a woman must pay a man 4,000 dirhams in compensation for insulting him with a message via WhatsApp.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, demanding that she pay him 4,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage he suffered, with the ruling including expedited enforcement without bail, in addition to obligating her to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees, indicating that the defendant had assaulted him. By insulting, by sending him insulting phrases via “WhatsApp”, and she was convicted of that act according to a criminal ruling.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that it is established in the text of Article (282) of the Civil Transactions Law that every damage to a third party obligates its perpetrator, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the damage, and it was also decided that the tort liability has three pillars: error, damage, and the causal relationship between them, referring to It is established from reviewing the papers and documents that the defendant was convicted under the criminal judgment, because the accusation attributed to her for the charges of insult shown in detail is proven, and then that judiciary has separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to He did it, and therefore the court adheres to it and refrains from violating it or re-examining it, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 4 thousand dirhams and expenses, and rejected other requests.