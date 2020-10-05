Faced with environmental risks which are becoming more and more widespread, what better group insurance system than Social Security? Taking this new dimension into account in our social protection system is the proposal made by Éloi Laurent, economist at OFCE. Starting in particular from the principle that the environmental context has an impact on the health of populations, the researcher considers it necessary for the welfare state to become an “ecological social state”, based on the pooling of risk “to reduce it and reduce social injustice. linked to this risk ”. “One of the major ambitions of the social-ecological state must be to recognize, in order to reduce it, the health cost of ecological crises (respiratory diseases, cancers, etc.), and to anticipate their future social cost. From this point of view, like the welfare state, the social-ecological state should not be seen as a burden for economic dynamism, but on the contrary as an investment in human development ”, argued l economist in a research article published in 2015 in the “Annales des Mines – Responsabilité et Environnement”, pointing for example to the cost of air pollution, from “700 million to 1.7 billion euros per year for our health system because of its effect on asthma ”. A social security project for the environment that MEP Yannick Jadot also defended in 2018, but on the basis of “ecological taxation” rather than an increase in social contributions, and on a European scale.