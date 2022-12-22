Ghantoot (Al Ittihad)

The New Year’s Polo Championship, organized by the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, will start tomorrow at its stadium, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the club, and will continue until next Friday, with the participation of 4 teams: Liwa, Jumeirah, Al Marmum and Sir Bani Yas, with a handicap rate of less than 4 joules.

The tournament is held in a one-round league system, with the first two teams in the standings playing for the first and second positions, while a match will be held between the third and fourth in the first round to determine the third-place finisher.

The tournament aims to provide the opportunity for young players to have more contact, in addition to the different experiences of prominent national players and foreign residents, which contributes to raising their level, which is reflected in the national teams and local polo teams.

The matches will begin with a confrontation between the Liwa and Al Marmoom teams. The Liwa team will be led by Alexandra Filzer, Ali Al Marri, Simon Roller and Martin Miguel, while the Al Marmoum team will be led by Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum, Fahd Al Qubaisi, Mohammed Khaled and Pablo.

The second match brings together the Jumeirah and Sir Bani Yas teams, and the Jumeirah team is led by Fares Al-Yabhouni, with Yassin Chanchal, Youssef Bin Dasmal and Al-Jedro Joland. As for the Sir Bani Yas team, its squad includes Maryam Al-Hassani, Musaab Al-Wandawi, Nasser Al-Shamsi, and Oscar Colombris.