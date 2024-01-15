Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The organizing committee of the Dubai Gold Polo Cup Series revealed the organization of the fourteenth edition of the Dubai Silver Cup, one of the series’ tournaments, which begins next Saturday and continues until next February 4 with the participation of 4 teams, namely the Emirates, led by Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Al Habtoor, led by Mohammed Al Habtoor, Bangash, led by Haider Bangash, and the Dubai Wolves, led by Habtoor Al Habtoor, and the matches will be held at the fields of the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort in Dubailand.

This came during a press conference held by the series’ organizing committee at the Al Habtoor Palace Hotel, in the presence of Mohammed Al Hariz, Secretary General of the Polo Federation, Santiago Torreguitar, Director of the Federation’s Championships Committee, Nada Roseri, President of Insigna, the main sponsor of the tournament, and Tommy Iriarte, Director of Polo Activity at the Polo Club. Al Habtoor Resort, and representatives of the teams participating in the tournament.

The draw for the tournament was held and resulted in a confrontation between Al Habtoor and Bangash, while the Emirates meets the Dubai Wolves. According to the tournament system, the winner of the first match meets the loser of the second, and the winner of the second meets the loser of the first. According to the team’s arrangement in the one-group system, the second will meet with Third, and the winner advances to the final match with the leader of the group, who will qualify directly for the final, while the loser of the match plays with the fourth ranked team in the group for third and fourth places.

Mohammed Al Hariz, Secretary General of the Polo Federation, confirmed that the Dubai Silver Cup has gained its importance due to the strength of the teams participating in it year after year, and each of the four teams participating in this edition has the spirit and motivation to achieve this title, and it is also considered a strong preparation for the Gold Cup, despite the fact that the tournament It has only 4 teams, but it has the highest handicap rates, reaching 20 “joules”, which makes it at the level of international tournaments, and each of the four teams includes professional players at the highest level, which makes it difficult to predict who will win in any match or who. Wins the title.

He added that the presence of this number of professional players would have a positive impact on the level of experience for national players and also for future generations who wish to take up the game, which is what the Federation is working on, as it places among its priorities the spread of the game throughout the country.