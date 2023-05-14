Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah, Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Ain and Al-Wasl teams qualified for the semi-finals of the 46th edition of His Highness the President of the UAE Handball Cup, where Sharjah will meet Al-Ain and Shabab Al-Ahly with Al-Wasl in a neutral hall next Saturday, so that the two winners will go up to the final match on May 27 in the Zayed Complex Hall in Fujairah .

The preliminary round of the tournament witnessed Sharjah’s victory over Maliha 27-24, in Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club, and the first half ended with Maliha advancing 12-9, while Al Ain team succeeded in defeating Al Nasr with a score of 33-25, in the match that took place between them in the Al Jazira Club hall and the half ended. The first was in favor of the leader 17-12, and the Al Wasl team defeated Dibba Al Hisn 34-25 in the match that took place between them in the Maliha club hall, and the first half ended for the Emperor 18-12.

Shabab Al-Ahly outperformed Al-Jazira 27-21 in the match that took place between them in Al-Ain Hall, and it was moderated by an Iraqi international arbitration team, including Fadel Omran and Khaled Hussein, and the first half ended 15-11 for the Knights.

On the other hand, Sharjah participated in a new shirt in its match against Maliha, designed specifically to celebrate the team’s arrival in the 40th championship in its history, to confirm its uniqueness with the record for the most titled Emirati handball club, and the team holds the title of the President’s Cup in the last 4 seasons, and it is also the owner of The record in the championship is 9 titles, and the team has succeeded in winning 4 championships this season so far, which are the Super Cup, the Emirates Cup, the Cup of His Highness the Vice President of the State, and the General League Shield for the seventh time in a row and the seventeenth in its history.

The men’s team won the league 17 times, the Super Cup 5 times, the Emirates Cup and the Vice-President’s Cup 3 times, and the Emirati-Bahrain Super Cup once, in addition to 9 titles for the President’s Cup.

Eastern handball won 8 titles out of 9 in the Sunni stages, where the king’s youth won two titles, and the same for juniors, cubs and juniors, so that King’s Castle won the overall handball superiority shield for the nineteenth time in the club’s history.