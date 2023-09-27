Dina Jouni (Dubai)

The Emirates Foundation for School Education invited the educational field to participate in voting for the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, of which four finalists from the Emirates reached the final stage. She urged teachers, school principals, and the rest of the educational community to learn about the innovative initiatives of the four teachers, their experience, and how the educational field can benefit from them. The qualified teachers are: Salma Al-Ketbi, Salima Al-Saadi, Sheikha Al-Zeyoudi, and Muhammad Mukhaimer.

The “Global Teachers’ Knowledge Fund” initiative, which qualified Al-Ketbi for the final stage, deals with providing the knowledge that teachers need in one platform. Al-Kutbi is an Arabic language teacher who holds a Guinness World Records certificate, and she considers teaching a completely non-routine job.

Therefore, I began to focus on the field and monitor the needs of teachers, so I came up with the idea of ​​establishing a free platform that serves teachers in terms of exchanging experiences. The benefit that the platform brought to teachers led to its widespread spread, as it is used today by more than a thousand participating teachers from ten different countries. The platform also allocated a section for people of determination and how to deal with this category of students. Her participation in the award gave her experience, most notably project management, so she sought to obtain a license in order to ensure the continuity of the platform and its dissemination on a larger scale.

As for Al-Saadi, a geography and economics teacher, the experience of distance education during the Corona pandemic inspired her with an idea for the “Digital Student” initiative. Al-Saadi noticed that parents and students had difficulty using modern technologies and classroom connections, which created a gap in knowledge. Therefore, the challenge was for the student to acquire 20 skills in digital transformation. The main impact of the initiative is to refine the student’s personality in the Emirati school, and highlight the extent to which he is able to use basic skills in digital transformation and interactive activities in all classes and subjects. Her participation in the award strengthened her ambition for her initiative to reach the global level.

Sheikha Al-Zeyoudi’s initiative is an electronic card to measure the learning styles of kindergarten children, which helps teachers choose the appropriate strategies for each child.

All the teacher has to do is enter the student’s data and answer 16 questions, the answers to which are displayed in the form of pictures, and the child must choose the picture he prefers. At the end of the questionnaire, the appropriate learning style appears in a quick and easy way, according to the child’s choices. The initiative contributes to sorting children at the beginning of the school year, so that the teacher understands the child’s skill set and increases his interest in and enjoyment of the educational process during it. The initiative has significantly contributed to increasing students’ skills, according to the sample study it conducted. Her inspiring initiative was published inside and outside the country, through her participation in the Mohammed bin Zayed Award and the workshops she organized.

As for Mekheimer, who has won many awards in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence, his initiative revolved around using augmented reality technology in three academic subjects: biology, health sciences, computing, creative design and innovation. The initiative is to use augmented reality technology applications to anticipate the future of education, improve the quality of teaching and learning, and provide more interactive educational experiences between the student and the scientific material, by integrating and enhancing the classroom environment with three-dimensional virtual models of the scientific material.