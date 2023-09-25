Four teachers from government schools in the country are competing in the second and final stage of the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher in its fourth session, in which voting for finalists from various countries began yesterday, and continues until next Thursday, via the electronic link. vote.mbzaward.ae.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education affirmed its support for the objectives of the award and its pioneering role in establishing a culture of excellence and leadership in the educational field, encouraging innovative initiatives for teachers, and motivating them to propose creative solutions that contribute to the development of educational methods and practices, indicating its keenness to provide all capabilities that contribute to improving capabilities and skills. Its educational staff, enabling them to perform their lofty educational mission.

She praised the educational initiatives of teachers Salma Muhammad Salem Al-Ketbi, Salima Abdullah Al-Saadi, Sheikha Ali Al-Zeyoudi, and Muhammad Fathi Mukhaymar, who qualified for the second stage of the award, stressing that they are among the inspiring cadres in the educational field, which is full of many competencies that contribute effectively to enhancing leadership and excellence. National education sector.