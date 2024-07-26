The Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police General Command arrested a gang of four people of Arab nationalities who impersonated police officers in the theft of laptops valued at approximately 1.7 million dirhams. They were referred to the judiciary.

In detail, a report was received by the Central Operations Room from an Asian national working in a company specializing in transporting and delivering goods, stating that he was robbed and defrauded by unknown persons who stopped him in an industrial area in order to conduct a security inspection of the vehicle, claiming that they were police officers. He later discovered that he had been defrauded and that the vehicle’s contents of goods for delivery, which were: (1840) laptop computers, had been stolen.

The Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, Colonel Abdul Rahman Nasser Al Shamsi, added that after verifying the accuracy of the information, the investigation elements began their monitoring and evidence-gathering operations. Based on the received data, search and investigation, the identity of the perpetrators and the location where the stolen goods were hidden were determined. They were arrested in less than 48 hours and referred to the judiciary.

Sharjah Police calls on members of the community to cooperate with the security services, and not hesitate to report any violations and call (999) for emergency cases, and (901) for non-emergency cases.