And the World Health Organization, according to what was reported by the American “Desert” news website, stated that it monitors the BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 strains, all of which fall under the umbrella of the mutated “Omicron”.

She added that she is following 4 sub-strains of “Omicron”, including the BA.2 mutant. Which is monitored in about 50 countries in the world.

This strain is known for its rapid spread, to a greater degree than that of “Omicron”, but there is no evidence so far that it causes serious infections.

“We still do not know everything about the virus,” said the Technical Director of the World Health Organization, Maria Van Kerkhove, in response to a question about when the Corona pandemic would end.

“We still don’t know everything about the variables and the future course of that,” she added.

Two sub-mutants of “Omicron” were detected in many countries of the world, which raised fears that the epidemic would continue to infect the unvaccinated and the unvaccinated alike.

Countries such as Britain, Singapore and India said that they had monitored sub-strains such as “BA.2 and BA.3”, and these countries witnessed a significant increase in the number of infections, which reinforces fears that new strains are spreading rapidly.