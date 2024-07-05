Four students from the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University have created a comprehensive, smart and safe system to support elderly people with Alzheimer’s disease. The system combines virtual reality (VR), voice recognition and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, with the aim of significantly improving the quality of life for those with the condition by reducing feelings of loneliness, ensuring health monitoring and stimulating mental activity.

The students, Saad Amawi, Nourhan Al-Mahlawi, Badour Babli, and Yazan Al-Asmi, explained that their innovation was supervised by Dr. Murad Al-Rajab, and in collaboration with Dr. Hanan Sheikh Ibrahim, a consultant physician in aging and memory diseases. The project aims to address the challenges related to monitoring health, stimulating cognitive functions, and detecting early symptoms in Alzheimer’s patients.

They stressed that the goal of their innovation is to provide a distinguished service to Alzheimer’s patients, by seeking to harness technology to serve this group, help them regain their daily lives, and activate their memory that was lost due to the disease, as they were able to harness technology and their academic studies to serve this group of patients in society.

They pointed out that the system consists of an interactive mobile application, a web application, and a virtual reality unit, all of which are integrated into a comprehensive and interconnected smart system. The mobile application allows users to access memory exercises specifically designed to improve mental abilities in a virtual reality environment. It also contains virtual reality components supported by audio interactions, in addition to the use of a realistic 3D character that acts as a smart friend, in addition to virtual tours.

They pointed out that the web application provides a control panel for doctors, enabling them to easily follow the progress of disease symptoms, and a control panel for companions to access necessary activity information for patients. The system also supports many languages, including Arabic, in addition to the system working to protect patient data through continuous monitoring.

The students stressed that this system contributes to improving the quality of life of elderly people with Alzheimer’s disease, by providing advanced solutions to monitor their health and stimulate their cognitive functions in unconventional ways. The user interface has been designed to be easy to use, allowing doctors and nurses to monitor their patients easily.

For his part, the project supervisor, Dr. Murad Al Rajab, said that this system is an important achievement in the field of smart healthcare, as the innovation reflects the ability to develop advanced technical solutions by Abu Dhabi University students, noting that this technology can have a significant impact on Alzheimer’s patients, by detecting symptoms, improving cognitive functions, and reducing hospitalization rates. In addition, the innovation works to improve diagnosis rates and enhance early detection capabilities, which contributes to improving healthcare, raising the standard of living of patients, and enhancing the effectiveness of current treatment practices, which opens new horizons in the field of smart and sustainable healthcare.