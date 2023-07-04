Four students from the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University were able to create a smart application that aims to teach object-oriented programming in an innovative and interactive way, using artificial intelligence techniques.

The application aims to overcome the challenges faced by students in understanding and learning basic programming concepts that are often difficult and complex, and to make them simpler and easier by employing augmented reality technology, as it provides a smart interactive environment that helps students understand software and data structures in a new and innovative way.

The students: Osama Mustafa Al-Sharif, Adnan Shahryar Mahboob, Muhammad Abdullah Khan, and Abdel-Fattah Jamal Sayed said that the application is characterized by the fact that it relies on artificial intelligence to simplify and improve the programming and coding process, and make it more flexible, explaining that the application allows learners to write programming codes easily using coding technology. A little, and then the application turns these symbols into interactive 3D designs using augmented reality technology.

The project supervisor, Dr. Murad Al-Rajab, confirmed that “the application enables learners to see and test the results of their programming in a visual and interactive way, which enhances their understanding and interaction with programming concepts and graphic structures, and enhances their participation and confidence in the field of programming. Also, thanks to the augmented reality techniques used in the application, it is possible to Students can explore and experience different programming scenes and environments in a realistic way, and they can also create, animate and interact with 3D objects directly, which enhances their perception and understanding of programming structures, and helps them apply programming concepts in real contexts.

He added: «The application also provides the possibility of interaction and programming by voice, which allows students of determination to actively participate in the process of learning programming thanks to this feature, and different segments of learners can benefit from the application through the voice interaction feature that allows students to do learning and programming through dialogue. with the application, which enhances their interaction and helps them focus on understanding programming concepts better.”

Al-Rajab indicated that the application provides teachers and trainers with the opportunity to track students’ skills in learning programming and provide them with immediate feedback during the learning process, through demonstrations and customized feedback, as the system aims to provide students with the skills necessary to succeed in the digital age, and to meet the increasing demand for expertise in the field. Programming field, overcoming the limitations of traditional teaching materials.

Abu Dhabi University is among the best in the world

Abu Dhabi University ranked 580th in the world and seventh in the country, according to the classification of the “QS” institution (Quaquarelli Symonds), which specializes in ranking the best universities around the world for the year 2024, advancing more than 100 places compared to last year, and achieving the highest rank since 2014 .

The classification indicated that Abu Dhabi University registered a significant improvement in many categories, including “academic reputation”, “employer reputation” and “international students”.

The university once again retained its global ranking among the top five universities in the “international faculty” category.

Reflecting its growing contributions to research worldwide, the university achieved in this cycle a significant improvement of 57% in the index of citations per faculty member, and an increase of 75% in the number of citations per research paper.

