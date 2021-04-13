Umm Al Quwain (Al Ittihad)

4 students from Umm Al Quwain have created a “virtual laboratory” that provides solutions to create virtual laboratories that are employed in “remote” education, and help science students acquire learned skills during the period of the Covid 19 pandemic. Teacher Manal Muhammad said: The students participated in the “Hackathon” competition. Emirates 4 », organized annually by the Communications Regulatory Authority in Dubai, and they won among the top 10 teams at the level of Dubai, pointing out that the competition is a race that brings together programmers and students of schools, universities and community institutions, in order to produce innovative solutions with modern technology, artificial intelligence and applications Smart. She added that the team includes Dana Ibrahim and Amal Hussein, two students in the seventh grade, and two members of the Crescent student team at Al Salamah School for the second cycle and secondary education in Umm Al Quwain, programmer Muhammad Abdul Hamid and Engineer Reem Abdel Hamid, pointing out that the “virtual laboratory” is to create a phone application in which reality is employed. The booster, the built-in cube and the “VR” glasses, so that experiments are performed virtually, using the application, glasses and a built-in cube, and communication through the virtual communication software “Team Zoom”.