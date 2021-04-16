Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The fourth round of the Cup of His Highness the Vice President of the State for Basketball will witness a strong race this evening through 4 exciting matches, where in the first group Al-Ahly youth meet with Al-Nasr, at the Al-Wasl club hall, and Al-Wasl meets his counterpart Al-Bataih at the Sharjah Club hall, and in the second group Al Dhafra plays with Al Wahda at Baniyas club hall, and Baniyas will meet Al Ain at Al Jazira club hall at the same time. “King Al-Sharqawi” tops the top of his group with 6 points, two points behind Al-Bataih, while Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahly’s loss in the third round caused the two teams to retreat to third place with 3 points, and Al-Wasl team comes in the fifth and last place in the group with only two points.

The top of the second group is between Al Wahda, Al Jazira and Al Dhafra, with 4 points for each team, while Baniyas and Al Ain occupy the last place with 3 points for each team.

The competition will be held in its preliminary round, with the group league system from one stage, after the Basketball Association approved the distribution of the ten competing teams into two groups according to geographical distribution, the first to include the Sharjah, Al Nasr, Al Bataih, Shabab Al Ahly and Al Wasl teams, while the Al Jazeera, Al Ain, Baniyas, Al Wahda and Al Dhafra teams came in The second group, to result in the final results of the preliminary round, determines the identity of the four teams that qualified for each group to qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be held on April 24th, which will be held according to the knockout system.