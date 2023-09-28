The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced the launch of four strategic projects aimed at achieving leadership in the administrative system and contributing to the development of the human cadre of Dubai Government employees.

The Director General of the Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, explained during the third session of the Human Resources Forum for the year 2023, which was organized by the Department yesterday, that four important strategic projects were launched, the first centered around the future features of the workforce in Dubai, and it is a strategic initiative to anticipate capital changes. Human capital and talent to ensure readiness, flexibility and preparedness in the human capital and workforce in the Emirate of Dubai in the face of rapid changes in the economy, technology and labor market dynamics.

Al Falasi pointed out that the second project is workforce planning, which is a strategic initiative aimed at anticipating the future needs of the workforce and talents to ensure readiness and flexibility and ensuring the readiness of the Dubai government to face the challenges and requirements of the labor market, while the third project is the establishment of the Dubai Center for Future Skills, which is It is a general framework for qualifying human resources, and a strategic initiative that aims to make Dubai and its government the best in the world in preparing an empowered workforce with specialized skills that are ready for the future and globally competitive. The fourth project is engineering the functions of the Dubai government, which is a strategic project to design a human resources infrastructure that provides foundations for resource practices. Human resources for departments, institutions and bodies affiliated with the Government of Dubai, including, but not limited to, compensation and wages systems, career development and workforce planning.

He said that the department is keen to develop the necessary strategies and plans to keep pace with future changes, and to prepare sustainable pioneering talents, in line with its vision, which focuses on supporting the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai with innovative talents, distinguished minds, and globally competitive expertise. Therefore, the department is a central body concerned with leading and empowering the human resources sector through developing Smart solutions, flexible and innovative policies, and the development of talents and minds that support the competitiveness of the Emirate of Dubai.

He added that the department is preparing for the future by developing an ambitious strategic plan that aims to adopt high-performance work systems, develop innovative solutions to future challenges, and lead pioneering thought by continuing to apply the best entrepreneurial practices, in order to raise its readiness to face current and future challenges. It also focuses through its strategy on attracting talent. Distinguished national and international capabilities, aligning Emirati capabilities with national and local strategic directions, and developing talent to qualify the workforce and make the Dubai government the optimal environment for work.

He explained that the Fourth Industrial Revolution imposed a new reality full of opportunities, challenges, and new skills. While it will provide new categories of jobs that did not exist previously, it will eliminate many traditional jobs, which requires moving towards acquiring new skills required by future challenges and technical development. The tremendous thing the world is witnessing.

At the forum, specialists discussed the jobs and skills of the future in the Dubai government, and a number of specialists presented a summary of their ideas and experiences about the jobs and skills of the future.

During the forum, in which human resources officials in Dubai government departments participated, I organized a panel discussion in which a number of specialists participated, speaking about future skills and employment in the Dubai government – lessons learned from best practices. Several lectures were given by specialists from the UAE, focusing on: the future of work, Future skills for leaders, and future skills.

Ali Al Falasi:

• “The Fourth Industrial Revolution imposed a new reality full of opportunities, challenges, and new skills.”

Future skills

Director of the Center for Future Studies at the University of Dubai, Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, said that what we need for the future is a mentality of growth, resilience, learning, and high performance, and technical and specialized skills such as foresight, programming, data science, machine learning, and soft skills, such as: thinking. Critical and creative, solving complex problems, effective communication, leadership, working within a team, emotional and social intelligence, and lifelong learning to acquire other skills according to the requirements of the times, learning agility, and we need tools, such as generative artificial intelligence tools, etc., data analysis, and methodologies. He added that 42% of work tasks will be automated by 2027, and the skills of the workforce now will be affected during the next five years, explaining that 6 out of 10 workers will need training before 2027.

He pointed out that creative thinking is the most important skill in life, as artificial intelligence and automation dominate many tasks, and we must focus on imagination, creativity and innovation so that we do not lose our jobs, as individuals and institutions that focus on creative thinking are more capable of innovation and resilience.