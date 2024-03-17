The Emirates Space Agency confirmed that the UAE shares with the United States of America its priorities in support of the peaceful exploration of outer space, pointing out that science, space exploration missions, and manned space flights are among the most prominent common strategic areas of UAE-US relations in the field of space.

The agency stated, in a post broadcast on its official accounts on social media platforms, that international cooperation in the field of space, and the partnership between the United States and the UAE, are considered essential for scientific achievement and progress, noting that the partnership with the US Space Agency (NASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration, And many American research institutions aim primarily to enhance cooperation between the two countries in these fields, and to support the joint vision and Emirati strategy to enhance safety and security in the field of space, in addition to expanding the scope of international scientific research and developing new technologies that contribute to improving human lives.

The agency summarized the most prominent aspects of space cooperation between the UAE and the United States in four strategic agreements or partnerships, which began in October 2020 with NASA announcing the UAE’s accession as a founding member of the “Artemis” agreement, which aims to form a safe and transparent environment that facilitates exploration and scientific and commercial space activities. In a way that serves humanity as a whole, NASA explained that it has designated the UAE to be among the first to join this international agreement, due to its possession of a promising and ambitious peaceful program for space exploration, and its pioneering role regionally and internationally in this important field, in addition to what distinguishes its space sector. The national government has a transparent legislative structure that addresses the future, stimulates growth, and inspires generations.

According to the agency, aspects of Emirati-American space cooperation have developed to the point of strategic partnership, when the UAE announced the joining of the United States as a strategic partner of the Emirates in the Mars exploration project, the astronaut program, and the asteroid belt exploration project, which is the first mission of its kind ever to study… Seven asteroids in the main asteroid belt, with the aim of accelerating the development of the private space sector in the UAE and national capabilities in the fields of innovation and advanced technological development.

The mission, which extends for about 13 years, aims to build a deeper understanding of the characteristics of asteroids, their origins, formation and evolution, and open new horizons to understand more about the formation of our solar system, identify its rich origins in water as a usable resource, and evaluate the presence of organic and volatile materials in the asteroid belt.

The Emirates Project mission to explore the asteroid belt is cooperating with many strategic partners to develop scientific equipment for the MBR Explorer spacecraft, which will be launched in March 2028, covering a distance of five billion kilometers, along with six American partners to transfer knowledge within the Emirates, ranging from universities, research institutions, and companies. Among them are the Universities of Arizona and Colorado Boulder, through the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), which is the primary partner concerned with transferring knowledge for designing missions, developing spacecraft, and testing the system, and which was the knowledge transfer partner for the Emirates mission to explore Mars, “Hope Probe.” .

The agency stated that in December 2023, the United States of America, along with 20 international space agencies, joined the pledge led by the UAE during its hosting of the World Climate Summit (COP28), regarding supporting the global climate agenda, which obligated the participating space agencies to make “serious pledges” to work on Accelerate climate action by funding climate programmes, enhancing climate research, and other actions to fulfill commitments made in the 2015 Paris Agreement, supporting a collective commitment to support efforts to address climate change.

The agency reported that the Emirati-American space cooperation resulted in the beginning of this year officially joining the UAE to the “lunar space station” agreement alongside the United States, Japan, Canada and the European Union, becoming the first Arab country to join this global scientific project to build the lunar space station, in preparation for sending the first An Emirati-Arab astronaut to the moon.

According to this agreement, the UAE will develop a complete unit within the station weighing 10 tons. A space operations center will be established in the country for the new station, and a global center for training astronauts will also be located on the country’s soil.