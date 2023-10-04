The National Elections Commission confirmed that there are 4 main steps that guarantee the success of electronic voting in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, within the voting centers, which began today to receive voters wishing to vote early over a period of two days, and will reopen their doors to voters on the day of the election. next Saturday.

The four steps of successful voting begin with the voter inserting the ID card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship into the ID reader device, taking care not to withdraw the ID card until the voting process is completed, then the “Click Here” button is pressed, and the “second” screen appears with pictures of the candidates of the emirate to which he belongs. The voter can choose only one candidate from among the candidates, either by selecting the candidate by his nomination number, or by clicking on the candidate’s picture.

She pointed out that if the voter chooses to vote using the “candidate number,” he must enter the number of the candidate he wishes to choose and then press the confirm button. If he enters a wrong number, he can amend it by pressing the clear button. In the event that he enters a number that is not on the list, candidates, it will automatically disappear to re-enter again, while if the voter chooses to vote by selecting “Photo”, he must click on the picture of the candidate he wishes to choose, and to move between the screens, press the “Next” button, and to return to the previous candidates’ pictures screen, press Click on the “Previous” button.

She explained that the third step of electronic voting is after choosing the candidate, where the voter will be shown the vote confirmation screen containing only the picture of the chosen candidate, and then he must confirm his choice, then press the “Vote” button or withdraw to edit by pressing the button. “Modify the vote,” while in the fourth step, the voter will be shown a screen stating that he has successfully completed the voting process, after which he can withdraw the ID card from the ID reader device.