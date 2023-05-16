The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the ease of subscribing to the unemployment insurance system, which aims to secure a temporary income for the insured for a period of three months when they are unemployed, at a low cost until alternative job opportunities are available to support the professional path and living stability of workers in the labor market without burdening them. Employers no costs.

The ministry renewed its call to expedite participation in the system, which entered into operation on the first of last January.

The website of the insurance pool (www.iloe.ae) is the preferred channel for most of the insured who subscribed to the system, among several channels available for subscription, including the smart application of the insurance pool iloe, self-service kiosk devices, business service centers, exchange centers, and smart phone applications for banks in the country, Along with text messages and telecom bills.

Electronic subscription to the system takes place through four steps, including visiting the website (www.iloe.ae), clicking on the word “subscribe here” to access the registration page, then specifying the nature of the sector in which he works, entering personal identification data, phone number, and the verification code sent. Through a phone text message, choosing how to subscribe to the system (monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual), and finally entering the e-mail and going to the payment page to complete the registration successfully.

The unemployment insurance system includes workers in the federal government sector and the private sector, according to two categories, the first includes those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and the value of the insured employee’s subscription within this category is five dirhams per month (60 dirhams annually). The monthly compensation is 10 thousand dirhams.

As for the second category, it includes those whose basic salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams, and the subscription value for this category is 10 dirhams per month (120 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of the monthly compensation is 20 thousand dirhams.

The compensation is due on condition of subscription for at least 12 consecutive months in the insurance, and the right of the insured to claim the compensation value is forfeited in the event that he leaves the country or joins a new job, and the period for paying the compensation value does not exceed a maximum of two weeks from the date of the claim.

The insurance program shall compensate the insured with a sum of money for a period not exceeding three months, provided that he does not submit to resign or is dismissed for disciplinary reasons. The compensation received by the eligible employee is calculated at 60% of his basic salary in the last six months before unemployment.

Excluded from participation in the unemployment insurance system are the investor (owner of the establishment in which he works), domestic workers, temporary contract workers, juveniles under 18 years of age, and the retiree who receives a retirement pension and joins a new job.

