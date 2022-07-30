The Dubai Health Authority has identified 4 procedures that must be adhered to, to prevent colorectal cancer, noting that the symptoms of this disease often do not appear during its early stages.

According to the authority, preventive measures against colorectal cancer are “starting a periodic examination every 10 years starting from 45 years old, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising physical activity, healthy food while avoiding eating red and processed meat, and avoiding smoking.”

The most prominent symptoms of the disease are “blood in stool, anemia, abdominal pain, change in defecation habits, weight loss, fatigue.”

The authority stated that colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death for cancer deaths in women and men, and it begins in the form of tissue growths capable of turning into cancer in the colon.

She stated that through the examination, the tissue growths capable of turning into cancer can be detected and removed before they turn cancerous, stressing that all polyps do not turn into cancerous, while early detection of this disease makes treatment and recovery better and more effective.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

