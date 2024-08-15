The “Issuing and Verifying Academic Certificates” service includes four steps to issue certified certificates with grades for government school students containing an electronic seal (scanner) for all academic levels, from first grade to twelfth grade.

The service steps begin with logging in using the digital identity, then submitting through the approved channels, then filling out the application electronically and paying the prescribed fees. Then the transaction is completed and sent to the email of the customer registered in the digital identity, in addition to sending a notification via text message or via the delivery company in the event that a paper copy is chosen.

The service includes issuing a new certificate or a replacement for a lost one, issuing certified paper certificates (maximum 3 original copies) containing a photo stamp for the twelfth grade only; for use outside the country after being certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issuing digital certificates certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs containing a photo stamp for certificates issued from 2018 until the current year for use outside the country, and issuing a certified certificate for students of private schools applying the ministerial curriculum for the twelfth grade only.

If the applicant wishes to use the certificate outside the country, he can obtain an electronic certificate bearing the digital seal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the digital seal of the UAE Embassy in the country to which he is heading through the service via our digital channels, without the need to submit the application through the electronic service provision platforms of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The specified fees for the service include 15 dirhams for authenticating the academic certificate, 15 dirhams for delivery fees if a paper copy is requested, in addition to additional identification fees related to bank cards. However, if you wish to obtain a digital Ministry of Foreign Affairs authentication, you must pay a 150 dirham Ministry of Foreign Affairs authentication fee, and a 150 dirham UAE embassy or consulate authentication fee abroad.