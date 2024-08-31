The “Honoring and Sponsoring Top Students in Dubai” system has adopted four steps to identify top students (high school) from Emiratis and residents in public and private schools in the emirate, to honor and sponsor them, by granting financial rewards and scholarships to citizen students, and generous discounts and golden residency to resident students.

The system aims to honor and sponsor the top high school students who apply the ministerial curriculum, the American curriculum (AP), the British curriculum, and the International Baccalaureate curriculum.

The system also seeks to provide educational and development opportunities for national competencies in the most prestigious higher education institutions, and to provide them with specialized, leadership and pioneering skills, which enhances their competitiveness and helps them continue to play their vital role in the emirate’s comprehensive development process.

The steps to identify the top students begin with private schools – which apply the targeted curricula – entering the students’ results into the “grading system”. Then the system uses the “tariff points” weights followed in the international university admission system, through which the students’ results and achievements in the various targeted international curricula are limited and compared. This is followed by using the “tariff points” weights to calculate the results of external tests, for the students’ results in the American curriculum (AP), and in the British curriculum (A Level), in addition to the results of the students’ tests in the International Baccalaureate curriculum. Finally, the top students in the various educational tracks in the Ministry of Education curriculum are selected, according to the results of the secondary school certificate in the Emirate of Dubai issued by the Ministry.

The system was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, about two years ago to honour and reward outstanding students in the emirate, motivate them to achieve outstanding academic performance, and provide all forms of support and care for young talents and promising competencies.

The honouring comes in support of the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in appreciating and honouring the top high school graduates across the country, and working to discover distinguished talents and competencies, directing them to future sectors, and harnessing capabilities to prepare a generation armed with the knowledge, science and skills necessary to take the helm of leadership of the country’s future, and build the makers of the future.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority stated, in response to frequently asked questions on its website, about the incentives and rewards due to the top students in the system, that a financial reward is provided to each outstanding student, and local and international scholarships are provided to outstanding Emirati students, in addition to offering generous discounts to resident students, to study in international higher education institutions in Dubai, with priority to obtaining the golden residency for students and their families, according to the mechanism followed in this regard in the emirate.