The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has made available the service of issuing an annual recreational fishing license, through its services on the Tamm platform, by completing four steps. Through this service, individuals can apply for a recreational fishing license valid for one year only, as the license allows its holders to enjoy fishing on the coasts of Abu Dhabi using a line and hook, and marine hunting rifles by free diving (Hayari).

The Authority stressed that fishing is an essential part of the UAE’s heritage, and we understand that some visitors and residents alike may wish to enjoy this traditional activity, noting that there are many policies and regulations in place, in addition to issuing a weekly or annual license for recreational or commercial fishing, in order to protect fish stocks from deterioration. It called on those wishing to practice fishing in the emirate’s waters for recreational purposes to follow 4 steps, including logging in using the digital ID, submitting the application, paying the required fees, and finally receiving the license electronically.

The Authority allows recreational fishing in the emirate’s fishing waters, including coastal sites designated for recreational fishing, while recreational fishing is prohibited in sites indicated by fishing ban signs, areas subject to urban development, as well as private and vital areas.

The Authority confirmed that the obligations to allow recreational fishing in the fishing waters of the Abu Dhabi Sea include obtaining a license from the Authority, placing the internationally recognized diving flag when using a marine hunting rifle, the presence of at least 3 persons holding a recreational fishing license on board the boat while fishing with a marine hunting rifle, and cooperation with the Authority regarding the disclosure of fishing information, including the types, quantities and sizes of catch.

She pointed out that the obligations include presenting a recreational fishing license upon request by the Authority’s employees or the competent authorities, presenting a valid internationally accredited free diving license for fishing with marine hunting rifles upon request by the Authority’s employees or the competent authorities, not using the recreational fishing license by an unlicensed person, not selling or disposing of fish caught while sailing, until returning to the anchorage or landing areas, in addition to not hunting live aquatic resources, or part thereof, for ornamental purposes.