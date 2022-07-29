The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security stated that citizens can easily apply for a new family book, through four steps, through the smart application and the identity website.

She explained that the procedures start with registering and creating a digital identity account, or entering electronic services in the event of prior registration, then choosing the family book service and specifying the reason for separation, either for marriage or reaching over 30 years of age, filling out the application and paying the fees due, then the customer receives a notification to issue the family book. e.

The authority called on customers to ensure the accuracy and validity of the data, and to ensure the validity of the ID number and its expiry date in the renewal or replacement request, and to ensure the accuracy and validity of the data entered in the electronic form before paying the fees to avoid delays in completing the transaction, and to ensure the speedy completion of the transaction on time And ensure the correctness of the data such as the phone number, e-mail and the method of delivery included in the electronic form, pointing out that the data entered are subject to review and scrutiny by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

She indicated a set of requirements to obtain the service, as customers must follow the instructions and requirements sent to them during the course of the transaction in order to avoid canceling the activation of the application, and that the citizen is added to the family book, and the service is required by the person concerned, who is the individual added in the family book after the age of 30 years Or when getting married, bearing in mind that the time to obtain the service is 48 hours.



