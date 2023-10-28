Acre, Minas, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima exceeded 49% of net current revenue, indicates a report from the National Treasury

According to the National Treasury, 4 States exceeded the spending limit on local Executive branch employees. You data are from RGF (Fiscal Management Report in Focus) of the States and the Federal District, published on Monday (23.Oct.2023). The fuel exemption in 2022 and the drop in inflation, which impact lower revenue, are responsible for putting pressure on the fiscal situation of the States.

The LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) establishes that States and municipalities cannot spend more than 49% of the RCL (net current revenue) on personnel in the Executive branch. In the 2nd quarter (from May to August), Rio Grande do Norte (57.76%), Roraima (51.61%), Acre (49.92%) and Minas Gerais (49.62%) exceeded the limit.

Two states exceeded the ceiling for local Legislative Branch employees, set at 3% of the RCL. The limit was exceeded in Alagoas (3.71%) and Roraima (3.41%). With 2.04% of the RCL, Maranhão exceeded the limit for the Public Ministry, established at 2%.

Since the reduction in ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) in 2023, several states have started to lose revenue. Furthermore, lower inflation impacts local finances because ICMS, the tax that collects the most in the country, is exclusive to states and is linked to prices.

Sanctions

According to the LRF, as long as the public entity (Union, State or municipality) exceeds the personnel spending limit, it is subject to some prohibitions. He cannot receive voluntary transfers, except transfers related to Social Security (Social Assistance, Health and Social Security); obtain a guarantee from the National Treasury or another public entity for loans; nor contract credit operations, except to refinance debt into bonds or to reduce personnel expenses, such as a voluntary dismissal plan.

The situation of the States should be alleviated at the end of the year, when the Union begins to pay compensation of R$27 billion for the loss of revenue caused by the reduction in ICMS on fuels from July to December 2022. The Senate approved the project at the beginning October, and the text awaits sanction from the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

By increasing the revenue of the States, the transfers alleviate the proportion of expenditure on civil servants and RCL. The approved project also provides for transfers to the FPM (Municipal Participation Fund) and the FPE (State Participation Fund) to recover losses from 2023 in relation to 2022.

Debt

The report also disclosed the debt ratio of the States. The LRF establishes DCL (Net Consolidated Debt) of up to 200% of net current revenue, but no State has exceeded this ceiling. The largest debts are registered in Rio Grande do Sul (189%), Rio de Janeiro (155%), Minas Gerais (165%) and São Paulo (116%).

In the 2nd quarter, only São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Rondônia recorded growth. In the other States and the Federal District, the proportion remained stable or decreased.

The Fiscal Management Report in Focus is prepared based on reports published by public entities themselves in Siconfi (Accounting and Fiscal Information System for the Brazilian Public Sector), managed by the National Treasury. These local reports are sent by the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches, and also by the Public Ministry and the Public Defender’s Office.

With information from Brazil Agency.