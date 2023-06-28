At least four soldiers were killed and another person was injured following renewed clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Today, Wednesday, Bloomberg News quoted the defense force in the dissident Nagorno-Karabakh region as saying that Azerbaijan used artillery and drones in the regions of Martakert and Martuni in the region.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated that it had responded after one of its soldiers was wounded by Armenia’s fire in the region.

This incident is the latest in a series of clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which claimed dozens of lives, in light of the continuation of negotiations to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement.