Through the offers from Amazon Italy it is possible to purchase a set of on promotion 4 Smart Wifi sockets (Type F). The reported discount to the recent lowest price is 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €39.99. The current price of this product is not the lowest ever on the platform, but it is the best in the last 12 months. The product is sold by Antela and shipped by Amazon Italy.

There Smart Wifi socket (Type F) allows you to see via an app how much energy is consumed. It can be connected to Alexa and Google Assistant to control home appliances with a voice command. They are certified by CE, RoHS. They are made of a fireproof ABS material to ensure safety.