The Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Muhammad Saif Al-Afkham, confirmed that the municipality’s slaughterhouses received 4,986 sacrifices during the days of Eid Al-Adha, which varied between sheep, cows and camels.

He stressed that the Fujairah slaughterhouses (Fujairah, Qadfa, Al-Tawaiyin, and Masafi) developed a comprehensive work plan to serve the public during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, where veterinarians implemented the necessary health measures to provide the finest services by ensuring the safety of the sacrificial animals before and after. The slaughtering process to ensure the safety of those who benefit from its meat.

He pointed out that the municipality has prepared and implemented its strategic plans to ensure smooth, flexible and effective work progress during the days of Eid Al-Adha, and thanks to the combined efforts of its employees, it has been able to strengthen its control procedures and provide its various services according to the highest levels.

Al-Afkham stated that his administration prepared to receive the blessed Eid Al-Adha according to systematic plans by the concerned departments and sections to ensure the provision of its services according to the best standards by preparing its slaughterhouses in the emirate, and carrying out inspection visits to food and health facilities, central markets, barbershops and beauty centers, and ensuring that they meet the requirements and standards. Public health, non-exploitation and price increases.

He also confirmed the development of a work plan managed by an integrated veterinary team to receive the sacrifices and complete their slaughter in a healthy environment and advanced veterinary and supervisory services, pointing to the provision of the necessary supplies in all slaughterhouses of the Emirate of Fujairah, and the development of slaughter halls to increase production capacity and facilitate work flexibility in the slaughterhouses.

The slaughterhouses also worked on a specific mechanism that limits random slaughter outside the slaughterhouses.

Al-Afkham said that the capacity of the Fujairah slaughterhouse in slaughtering during one day reached 5,000 sacrifices, while in other slaughterhouses it reached 1,000 sacrifices. He continued that the supervisory and field teams intensified their efforts to enhance the cleanliness of the city, roads and public facilities, and carried out inspection visits to barbershops and beauty centers to ensure that they meet the requirements and standards for public health and food safety, and not to exploit the occasion to raise their prices.