A report by the Digital Government warned of four signs that indicate falling victim to electronic fraud, including abnormal battery drain and consumption, general slowness of the smart device, performing automatic tasks that the user did not activate (such as sending text messages to contacts, or downloading additional applications), and the device overheating without using applications that consume its resources.

The report warned – in the event that the user is exposed to electronic fraud – not to submit to any threat or make any concessions to the fraudster, and to report immediately through official channels.

Individuals were advised to follow a set of guidelines to protect themselves from the risks of electronic fraud, which include avoiding publishing personal contact information on untrusted platforms or websites, not clicking on any link received via any text message, and not downloading or uploading any applications from unknown sources.

He stressed that users should keep a backup copy of personal data, update the smartphone operating system constantly, and follow the security alerts issued by phone manufacturers.

He also stressed the importance of the “Cyber ​​Pulse” initiative launched by the Cyber ​​Security Council, in cooperation with its strategic partners. It is a comprehensive national initiative that aims to spread the culture of cyber security, enhance the participation of all members of society, raise their awareness of any suspicious electronic activities that may harm them, and enable them to use the achievements of digital technology in a less threatening environment.

The initiative includes a range of events and activities, including training courses, workshops and lectures in the field of cybersecurity and how to confront cyber attacks. The first phase of the initiative targeted women and families, while the second phase included college and university students in the country.

The report added that the UAE is taking many measures, procedures and initiatives to enhance its cybersecurity. These efforts include implementing a federal electronic network (FEDNET), explaining that the UAE, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, has implemented a federal network enhanced with a shared infrastructure that allows interconnection and data exchange between local and federal entities in the country, and enhances communication channels between them, using a unified and secure technological infrastructure.

The network provides a multi-layered security environment that ensures the highest levels of security in the infrastructure, based on Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), and enables secure internet connectivity for all federal government entities, via a dual internet service provider, allowing for higher productivity. This service also provides a unified internet connection in federal entities, which reduces the possibility of exposure to intruder attacks by reducing vulnerabilities.

The Federal Network team is responsible for monitoring and controlling the events and developments of the Federal Network infrastructure around the clock, ensuring that the necessary measures are taken in the event of errors or violations, regardless of their level.

He pointed out that the National Cybersecurity Strategy aims to create a safe and secure cyber environment that helps enable individuals to achieve their ambitions and enables companies to develop and grow in a safe and prosperous environment.

The updated version of the strategy was launched in 2019 by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), the entity concerned with the communications and information technology sector, and responsible for the electronic and smart transformation in the country.

The strategy aims to support cybersecurity standards through various mechanisms and axes, while stimulating the creation of local start-up companies in the sector, and developing the cybersecurity environment.

The National Cybersecurity Strategy was developed based on an analysis of more than 50 sources of global indicators and publications, working with a team of global experts, and conducting a benchmarking comparison with 10 leading countries in the field of cybersecurity systems.

